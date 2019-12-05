Win a $1,500 Scholarship to Help Pay for College

By Heather Wakefield heatherw@baroned.com

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

In an effort to teach the next generation about the importance of making safe choices, DriveSafe Driving Schools is pleased to launch the 2019-20 DriveSafe Scholarship Essay Competition.

DriveSafe will award a scholarship of $1,500 to a student who plans to attend college in 2020. The deadline to submit scholarship applications is March 1, 2020, and the winner will be notified by April 15th.

Ben Baron, DriveSafe’s CEO, explains the company’s rationale for the annual scholarship program: “DriveSafe celebrates educational opportunities and recognizes the importance of higher education in helping individuals reach their greatest potential. The Scholarship Program is a way we can encourage students to think about their future while also considering the role that safe decision-making plays as they pursue their next steps in life.”

To compete for the scholarship, students must complete the application and write a 350 to 500-word essay about safe decision-making and the role it plays not only while behind-the-wheel but in all aspects of life.

As the largest and only AAA Approved Driving School in Colorado, DriveSafe provides comprehensive driver education to prepare teens and adults to be safe drivers for life. The Drive Safe for Life System™ is designed to help students master the rules of the road, develop sound driving skills, and gain the confidence to be safe decision-makers and responsible drivers. Whether students enroll in the classroom or online courses, take driving lessons, participate in defensive skills training, or complete their license test at one of our 12 locations, they know that DriveSafe has been trusted by more than 100,000 families in Colorado.

For more information and complete competition rules, visit www.drivesafecolorado.com/scholarship