Windsor Bans Smoking and Vaping in Recreation Areas

As of January 1, the Town of Windsor has banned smoking and vapor inhalation in Town-owned recreation areas on January 1, 2020 in an effort to provide for the public health, safety and welfare of the community. Recreation areas include parks, trails and natural areas with the exception of parking lots.
Smoke- and vape- free means no cigarettes, cigars, cigarillos, pipes, or electronic cigarettes.
“It has been proven that there is no safe form of tobacco,” states Eric Lucas Director of Parks, Recreation & Culture. “By creating smoke- and vape-free recreation environments, we hope to eliminate the damaging effects tobacco can have on kids and young adults.”
In addition to creating a tobacco-free norm for kids, the benefits of smoke- and vape-free parks include:
- Promoting healthy lifestyles
- Protects people from exposure to secondhand smoke
- Lowers tobacco rates
- Reduces tobacco litter and fire.
For more information visit windsorgov.com
