Windsor Based Roofing Company Offers Free Repairs to Seniors

Advanced Roofing Technologies Helps Senior Community During COVID-19

Advanced Roofing Technologies, a Windsor-based roofing company, is offering free minor roof repairs to local seniors living in Northern Colorado. In order to respect the safety and well being of customers during social distancing, roofers will complete repairs with no contact.

“We understand the importance of a solid roof and serving the community during this pandemic,” said Brad Evans, President of Advanced Roofing Technologies. “We are proud to serve the local area and provide only the best in supplies and materials and we look forward to serving the community in any way we can during this difficult time.”

As roofing is deemed an essential business, Advanced Roofing Technologies is driven to work during this time.

The hail season approaches with the weather getting warmer as spring is in session. Roof readiness is important to fix any minor damages to best prepare. Minor repairs include patching up leaks, fixing wear on roofing systems to maintain home investments.

For more information about how Advanced Roofing Technologies can help with repairs, visit www.advancedroofingtech.com or call 970-663-0203.

About Advanced Roofing Technologies

Advanced Roofing Technologies was founded in Fort Collins in 1993 and is a family-owned and operated roof construction company. Headquartered in Windsor, Colorado, the company is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service at a great value. Friendly, honest and efficient contractors are ready to assist customers every step of the way.