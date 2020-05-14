Windsor Chamber of Commerce Announces New Executive Director

The Windsor Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has announced Michelle Vance has been named the new Executive Director. She will start her position on June 1, 2020. She is currently employed as the Economic Development Director for the Town of Wellington.
Vance has an extensive career in working with businesses, growing organizations, and creating new programs. Previously in her career, Vance has worked as the Main Street Executive Director and Economic Development Coordinator for the City of Tehachapi.
“The Board is very excited to have Michelle take on this role,” said Palmer Withrow, Chair of the Board of the Directors. “We look forward to working with Michelle to create new opportunities for our members throughout the Windsor community.”
Vance also has extensive experience working on boards and commissions. She currently serves on the Larimer County Workforce Development Board and is also a part of the Northern Colorado Regional Economic Development Initiative and the Larimer County Business Retention & Expansion Partnership.
“I look forward to working with the Chamber Board, members and community partners to create a Chamber that works to improve business connections and growth,” Vance said.
The nine-person selection committee included: Cindy Sampson – Vice President of Bank of Colorado and Chamber Ambassador; Dan Stauss – Owner of Memory Lane Antiques and Chairman of Windsor Downtown Development Authority; Martin Lind – Owner of Water Valley, Colorado Eagles, and Raindance Development; Sherry Hoffman – Executive Assistance to the Weld RE-4 Superintendent/Board of Education; Stacy Miller – Windsor Director of Economic Development; Cameron Banninga – Attorney with Wick & Trautwein and Chamber Board Member; Palmer Withrow – Administrator at Columbine Health Systems and Chamber President; Ryan Ragan – Branch Manager of 1st National Bank Windsor and Chamber Vice-President; and Ryan Sanger – Tax Partner with ACM LLP and Chamber Treasurer.
About the Chamber
The mission of the Windsor Chamber of Commerce is to champion the success of the Windsor business community through people, relationships, and advocacy.
For more information about the Windsor Chamber of Commerce, please call 970-686-7189 or email information@windsorchamber.net
