Windsor Chamber of Commerce Announces New Executive Director

The Windsor Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has announced Michelle Vance has been named the new Executive Director. She will start her position on June 1, 2020. She is currently employed as the Economic Development Director for the Town of Wellington.

Vance has an extensive career in working with businesses, growing organizations, and creating new programs. Previously in her career, Vance has worked as the Main Street Executive Director and Economic Development Coordinator for the City of Tehachapi.