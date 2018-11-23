Windsor DDA Launches Its Annual Elf Hunt

Matt Ashby, DDA Director

WINDSOR, Colo.—The Windsor Downtown Development Authority (DDA) has launched its annual “Spot the DDA Elf” for the 2018 holiday season.

The free, fun program encourages visitors to downtown Windsor, Colorado to find the mischievous toy hiding inside participating stores from November 24 through December 1. You’ll have to look carefully in some stores; he’s a national Hide ‘n Seek champion! Contest participants simply pick up a form at participating businesses, spot the DDA Elf in at least five businesses and turn in their form by 4 p.m. on December 1 to Toast Coffee and Wine Bar at 205 4th Street in downtown Windsor.

Winners will be chosen from among the completed forms at 5 p.m. on December 1 during the Windsor Wonderland tree lighting ceremony. (Winners need not be present.)

Prizes include three $50 gift certificates and one $100 gift certificate to any participating business. Elf-hunters who pick up a form on November 24 and December 1 will receive a free gift!* Participating businesses include:

AEI Studio & Gifts

Four and Twenty Blackbirds

Heidi Washburn State Farm

Lookin’ Good Barbershop & Salon

Windsor Eye Care & Vision Center

Hayden Outdoors

Windemere Windsor

Meuli Law Office

My Favorite Things

Simply Home

Spokes

Windsor Veterinary Clinic

Okole Maluna Hawaiian Grill

Blushing Bride

Fusion Light and Design

K&W Printing

Pike’s Auto Care Center

Toast Coffee and Wine Bar

Hearth Restaurant and Pub

Memory Lane Antiques

Park Place Interiors

Manweiler Appliance

Manweiler Hardware

Summit Spas

Yuppi Puppi

Visit www.windsordda.com to learn more. Follow us on Facebook @WindsorDDA or on Instagram @WindorCODDA. Elf-hunting enthusiasts are encouraged to share their adventures on social media with the hashtag #WindsorElfHunt.

About Windsor Downtown Development Authority

The Windsor DDA seeks to actively pursue, support, facilitate and welcome initiatives that aid and encourage private development, and promote and coordinate public development within the Downtown Development District of Windsor, Colorado. To learn more, visit www.WindsorDDA.com

*Free gifts are limited and provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Must be 18 or older to play and win.