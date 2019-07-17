Windsor High School Senior Receives Scholarship from The Youth Clinic

Youth Clinic Growing Healthy Kids High School Scholarship 2019 recipient

By Marissa Morton

Colorado 4A Class Diver of the Year, Makena Sanger, was named The Youth Clinic Growing Healthy Kids High School Scholarship 2019 recipient. The Windsor High School senior’s primary provider is Dr. Kirsten Sampera, MD, who has been a pediatrician at The Youth Clinic since 2007.

The summer before her freshman year, Sanger was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease after experiencing intense stomach pain, food sensitivity, and other symptoms. As captain of the Windsor High School Varsity Swimming & Diving team, Sanger didn’t let her illness slow her down.

As a natural leader, Sanger discovered her passion for encouraging and helping others through swimming, music and participating in student run organizations. With the help of the Youth Clinic Staff, Sanger realized that she wanted to pursue a career in pediatric nursing to help children like her with debilitating illnesses.

“Next year I will be attending the University of Wyoming. I have been accepted into their freshman acceptance nursing program and will spend the next four years studying nursing. I will also be diving for the University of Wyoming. After receiving my degree and passing the NCLEX to become an RN, I hope to find a job in pediatric nursing specifically trauma or NICU,” said Sanger.

The Youth Clinic Growing Healthy Kids High School Scholarship application requires students to turn in an essay describing a time he or she had to overcome a challenge. Essays are scored based on theme and content, organization and development, grammar, mechanics and style.

“Crohn’s, you have made my life nearly impossible some days. However, you taught me my inner strength and power,” said Sanger in her scholarship essay penned to Crohn’s disease, “In spite of you, I have continued my athletic career as a team captain in both of my sports, played violin for four years, become a leader of my schools Fellowship of Christian Athletes, kept a 4.1 GPA, and so much more. Four years ago you were my stumbling block, but now you are my most influential teacher.”

