Windsor Mayor Kristie Melendez to Run For Weld County Commissioner in District 1

Republican Kristie Melendez, the current Mayor of Windsor, is announcing her candidacy for Weld County Commissioner District 1. Melendez is a CSU graduate and 4th-generation Windsorite. Her roots run deep in Weld County, going back to 1912 when her great grandparents immigrated to the United States from Grimm, Russia. She credits her success in business—and her commitment to public service—to the values instilled in her by family and church.

When asked why she was running, Melendez replied, “I’m running for Weld County Commissioner because I believe that the people of Weld County deserve sincere, transparent and effective county government. If elected, I will bring my business and public service background to work in order to protect taxpayers, improve safety, repair our ailing transportation infrastructure and bring new businesses to Weld County.”

On April 15, 2010, Melendez was elected to the Windsor Town Board representing District 4. In 2016, she was elected Windsor’s Mayor. Melendez is proud to serve her community and would like to continue to make Weld County a top place to live, work and play. She hopes her involvement as a potential County Commissioner will make a difference for today’s residents, entrepreneurs and visitors, and generations to come.

[What you need to know for the coming month: Get our Comprehensive Monthly Calendar when you subscribe to North Forty News and New SCENE Magazine.]

Melendez serves the community through a variety of roles, including North Front Range Metropolitan Planning Organization Council as Chair, MPO Executive Committee, US 34 Coalition as Chairperson, North I-25 Coalition, STAC representative, Lariat Loop Board as President, Windsor Downtown Development Authority Board, DDA Marketing Committee as the Marketing Chair, Northern Colorado Regional Tourism Authority as Chair, Upstate Colorado Economic Development Board, Off System Bridge Grant Committee for CML, the CML Executive Board and the Behavioral Health Policy Council for Larimer County. She was also a 2018 graduate of the inaugural Water Literate Leaders class.

Melendez has been married for 33 years to her high school sweetheart and has raised two beautiful daughters. Her husband has spent 36 years working for Kodak, now CareStream.





Kristie Melendez is having a campaign launch party which will be open to the public. The free event will be held at the Pelican Lakes Sand Bar patio on Friday, June 28th from 5 – 7 p.m.