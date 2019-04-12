Windsor Parks, Recreation & Culture Department to Offer Discounted Chimney Park Pool Passes

The Windsor Parks, Recreation & Culture Department will begin offering multiple Chimney Park Pool pass promotions this month.

Annual Community Recreation Center members can purchase a Chimney Park Pool add-on pass for $25 per person beginning April 25 through the summer.

Non-annual members of the Community Recreation Center can purchase Chimney Park Pool passes for half off beginning April 15 to May 15.

“Regular pricing for non-annual members starts at $415 per family of 5, $60 per child 5 and under, $105 per child ages 6-17, $120 per person 18 and over, and $110 per person ages 50 and over,” states Recreation Manager Tara Fotsch. “These are two great opportunities for families looking to save some money on ways to stay active and cool during the summer.”

[What you need to know for the coming month: Get our Comprehensive Monthly Calendar when you subscribe to North Forty News and New SCENE Magazine.]

Passes will be available for purchase in-person at the Community Recreation Center, 250 N. 11th St., or at 970-674-3500. Hours of operation include 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Chimney Park Pool, 421 Chimney Park Dr., will open for the summer season on Saturday, May 25 from 1 to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit windsorgov.com/ChimneyParkPool.