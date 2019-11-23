Windsor Police and Dutch Bros Coffee to Host Special Olympics Fundraiser Nov. 27

The Windsor Police Department and Dutch Bros Coffee will host their first-ever Badges with Buckets fundraiser Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Dutch Bros Coffee will donate $1 for every coffee sold during the event. Weather permitting, local Special Olympics athletes and officers will be out with collection buckets at the Main Street Dutch Bros location gathering additional donations from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Our officers will be out there rain or shine,” said Patrol Officer Corey Rusch, who is organizing the event. “We don’t want to miss a great opportunity to help a good cause.”

The fundraiser, which will be held at the Windsor Dutch Bros location at 901 Main Street, is a benefit for the Colorado chapter of the Special Olympics, an organization committed to providing athletics to people with intellectual disabilities.