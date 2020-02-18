Windsor Police Announces Promotion of Five Officers, Presents Others with Life-Saving Award

The Windsor Police Department honored several of their own this month in separate ceremonies to recognize their service.

On January 15, several officers were honored in a promotion ceremony at the U.S. Army Reserve Training Center in Windsor. In all, five officers were recognized for their advancement in rank: Aaron Krause, Aaron McConnaughey, and Jared Paul to the rank of Sergeant, and Robert Holt and Aaron Lopez to the rank of Commander.

Family, friends, coworkers, and officers from several neighboring agencies were in attendance as Chief of Police Rick Klimek introduced the officers, with Mayor Kristie Melendez administering the oath of office.

Separately, at their regular meeting on January 27, the Windsor Town Board recognized five officers for their efforts in saving the lives of two people in unconnected incidents last year.

Chief Klimek presented Sergeant Richard Cook and Officer Joshua Dunworth with a Life-Saving Award for their use of CPR to save an individual’s life during an incident in May 2019.

Sergeant Cook and Officers Kyrie Rosson and Marshal Allen were also presented with a Life-Saving Award for their actions on a call in October 2019, which included the administration of Narcan to save the life of an individual suffering from a drug overdose.

The four officers were awarded a plaque and lapel pin in recognition of their service.