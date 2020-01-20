Windsor Police Department Partners with Larimer Humane Society on Lost and Rescued Pets

Town of Windsor

Starting this year, the Town of Windsor Police Department is working with the Larimer Humane Society (LHS), located at 3501 E. 71st St. in Loveland, to address issues of lost, abused or stray pets.

Windsor Police urges residents to call their non-emergency line to report stray or missing animals. Do not approach an unknown animal, especially if they appear to be sick. Windsor PD provides safe and consistent service when dealing with stray and missing animals. They will make all attempts to reunite the animal and their owner as quickly as possible.

Reaching out to police allows the missing animal to be formally documented and also checked for a microchip. This helps the police return the animal to their home and provide information about an animal’s whereabouts to pet owners. If unable to find and contact the pet owner, the animal will be taken to LHS. Lost animals brought to LHS will be held for five days before becoming available for adoption.

If a Windsor resident has lost a pet, call Windsor PD at 970-674-6400 and visit LHS. For a list of recent missing animals brought to the shelter, visit larimerhumane.org/lost-found-pets. The list is updated regularly but is not exhaustive. Proof of ownership is required to reclaim a pet. Impound and boarding fees will apply to animals brought to and cared for by LHS.

LHS has been supporting animal welfare in Larimer County for over 50 years. Their 39,000 square feet facility has full-time, onsite veterinary professionals to provide medical services to the animals in its care. In fiscal year 2019, the non-profit had an 84% success rate of reuniting lost dogs with their caretakers.

For more information about the Windsor Police Department, visit windsorpd.com. Visit larimerhumane.org for more information about the Larimer Humane Society.