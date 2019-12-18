Windsor Works to Fill Advisory Board Vacancies, Accepts Applications

The Town of Windsor is seeking motivated, civic-minded residents to assist the community by serving as an advisory board member.

Applications are currently being accepted through Friday, December 27 for the following advisory board positions:

Planning Commission – One alternate member term expiring March 2022

– One alternate member term expiring March 2022 Great Western Trail Authority – One regular member term, indefinite expiration

Community members interested in becoming an advisory board member must submit an application by 5 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 with interviews scheduled shortly thereafter.

Please visit the Town of Windsor Boards & Commissions web page for an application and for additional information about the different advisory boards, past agendas and meeting minutes. Submit completed applications to: Krystal Eucker, Town Clerk, Town of Windsor, 301 Walnut Street, Windsor, CO 80550, or by email at keucker@windsorgov.com.

For additional information, please contact Krystal Eucker at 970-674-2404 or visit windsorgov.com/83/Boards-Commissions.