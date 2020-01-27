Windsor Youth Participate, Advance to Next Round of Denver Nuggets Skills Challenge

Town of Windsor
The Windsor Parks, Recreation & Culture Department hosted the annual Denver Nuggets Basketball Skills Challenge on Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Community Recreation Center, 250 N. 11th St.
Nearly 60 area youth participated in the event, eight of which earned first-place honors and advanced to the sectional round scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 23, in Windsor.
|Boys
|Name
|Age Group
|Hometown
|Andre Flores
|6-7
|Greeley
|Jonah Rivera
|8-9
|Timnath
|Christian Willison
|10-11
|Windsor
|Kyle Baldwin
|12-13
|Windsor
|Girls
|Name
|Age Group
|Hometown
|Desiriah Gallegos
|6-7
|Windsor
|Neeve Henry
|8-9
|Severance
|Liv Paradis
|10-11
|Greeley
|Lily Wale
|12-13
|Windsor
Winners of the sectional round compete at the state competition in conjunction with the Nuggets game on Saturday, April 11.
The Denver Nuggets Basketball Skills Challenge is a basketball competition that allows youth to showcase their talents in dribbling, passing and shooting. The Skills Challenge is a program of the Colorado Parks & Recreation Association and the Denver Nuggets.
