Windsor Youth Participate, Advance to Next Round of Denver Nuggets Skills Challenge

January 27, 2020 Blaine Howerton Sports 0
PHOTO COURTESY TOWN OF WINDSOR.

Town of Windsor

The Windsor Parks, Recreation & Culture Department hosted the annual Denver Nuggets Basketball Skills Challenge on Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Community Recreation Center, 250 N. 11th St. 

Nearly 60 area youth participated in the event, eight of which earned first-place honors and advanced to the sectional round scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 23, in Windsor.

Boys
Name Age Group Hometown
 Andre Flores 6-7 Greeley
Jonah Rivera 8-9 Timnath
Christian Willison 10-11 Windsor
Kyle Baldwin 12-13 Windsor
Girls
Name Age Group Hometown
Desiriah Gallegos 6-7 Windsor
Neeve Henry 8-9 Severance
Liv Paradis 10-11 Greeley
Lily Wale 12-13 Windsor

Winners of the sectional round compete at the state competition in conjunction with the Nuggets game on Saturday, April 11.

The Denver Nuggets Basketball Skills Challenge is a basketball competition that allows youth to showcase their talents in dribbling, passing and shooting. The Skills Challenge is a program of the Colorado Parks & Recreation Association and the Denver Nuggets.

