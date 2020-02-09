Wine Fest Date Set for 2020

Event to Benefit Disabled Resource Services

Disabled Resource Services (DRS) will be holding its 38th Annual Wine Fest on April 17, 2020 at the Hilton Hotel Fort Collins.

The event, founded in 1982, is DRS’ primary fundraising event. Continuing to grow from previous years, it will feature more than 500 wines from over 150 Colorado, American and international wineries. Local craft beer will also be on hand in recognition of its popularity. Approximately 500 people are expected to attend.

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

“Wine Fest is more than a tradition. It’s a truly unique event,” said Joan LaBelle, DRS Executive Director. “This is an opportunity for Northern Colorado residents not to merely socialize. It’s a chance to make a lasting and measurable impact on people close by in their own communities.”

Knowledgeable representatives from wineries, distributors and breweries serve samples to help attendees learn to appreciate beverages through sight, smell, taste and touch. Guests will also learn about pairing by sampling gourmet tapas from nearly two dozen restaurants and caterers.

Participation levels have been developed to cater to all levels of wine enthusiasts.

VIP ticket holders are welcome at 6 p.m. for high-end wine tastings and intimate access to winery representatives.

Doors open to General Admission ticket holders at 7 p.m. for a night of wine, beer, tapas and conversation.

A reserve tasting for serious wine enthusiasts begins at 5 p.m. A limited number of tickets (12) are available for this tasting of select wines from the cellars of local wine connoisseurs.

Also at 5 p.m., a new feature…a special craft beer tasting hosted by Odell Brewing Co., will feature a brewmaster taking guests (24) on a journey of discovery – the art and science of specialty beers not generally available to the public.

As with previous years, there’s more to Wine Fest than appreciating beverages. Guests will enjoy a photo booth, silent auctions, and raffles for a Wall of Wine Rack and two $500 cash prizes.

Since its inception, Wine Fest has raised more than $1,000,000 for people with disabilities living in poverty in Larimer and Jackson counties. Each year, proceeds from the event help provide services that eliminate barriers that prevent people with disabilities from living life to the fullest. With assistance from Disabled Resource Services they discover ways to live self-directed lives with as much independence as their disabilities allow.

Tickets: General Admission $80; VIP $105; Private Craft Beer Tasting $155; Private Reserve Wine Tasting $205. $5 more at the door. For additional information and to purchase tickets, visit winefestfc.org.

About Disabled Resource Services (DRS): DRS provides services for individuals living with disabilities in Larimer and Jackson counties. It is one of nine Centers for Independent Living in Colorado. The program, Access to Independence, addresses a range of circumstances and fulfills critical needs to assist people of any age and with any disability in increasing their independence and quality of life. As a private 501(c)(3) organization, DRS receives over 9,000 requests for assistance each year. To learn more, visit disabledresourceservices.org or contact David Swinehart at (970) 482-2700.