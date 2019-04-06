Wing Shack Collects Over $7500 for Muscular Dystrophy Association

In yet another display of generosity by the communities of Northern Colorado and Southern Wyoming, the Wing Shack collected a total of $7,614.25 during the Muscular Dystrophy’s annual Shamrock fundraiser. The fundraiser, which the Wing Shack has participated in for the past 8 years, encourages guests to purchase a green, gold, or platinum shamrock, with respected values of $1, $5, and $20 – 100% of all sales of the shamrocks are donated directly to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. The amount raised this year is a record for Wing Shack, exceeding its previous highest total by over $1000.
(Pictured from left to right: Carlee Lutz, Steve Murlowski, Andy Mulder, Doug Baker, Jakeb Lutz, Greg Lutz)
The proceeds of the fundraiser are used to help send kids to MDA Summer Camp, pay for visits to MDA Care Centers and fund research for treatment and cures. MDA Summer Camp provides a week-long opportunity where kids with limited muscle strength and mobility receive a life-changing experience in an environment without barriers. It’s a week where they’re free to enjoy adventures like horseback riding, swimming and fishing, develop lifelong friendships and build self-confidence and independence that are critical to living longer and growing stronger. The total cost to send one child to MDA Summer Camp is approximately $2,000. The Wing Shack thanks all guests who donated during this fundraiser for helping the company pay for 3 local children to have “the best week of the year.”“We are so grateful for the support of Wing Shack and its customers,” said Heather Miller, Development Director for Muscular Dystrophy Association. “It’s truly amazing to see a company and community come together to change lives one dollar at a time. Thank you to all who bought shamrocks this year.”
For any inquiries regarding the Wing Shack please contact Doug Baker at (970) 396 8133 or by email at dbaker@wingshackwings.com.
Wing Shack Enterprises, Inc.
Order online @ wingshackwings.com
Garden City ~ Greeley ~ Loveland ~ Windsor ~ Fort Collins ~ Cheyenne
[What you need to know for the coming month: Get our Comprehensive Monthly Calendar when you subscribe to North Forty News and New SCENE Magazine.]
Be the first to comment