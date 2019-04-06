Wing Shack Collects Over $7500 for Muscular Dystrophy Association

In yet another display of generosity by the communities of Northern Colorado and Southern Wyoming, the Wing Shack collected a total of $7,614.25 during the Muscular Dystrophy’s annual Shamrock fundraiser. The fundraiser, which the Wing Shack has participated in for the past 8 years, encourages guests to purchase a green, gold, or platinum shamrock, with respected values of $1, $5, and $20 – 100% of all sales of the shamrocks are donated directly to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. The amount raised this year is a record for Wing Shack, exceeding its previous highest total by over $1000.

(Pictured from left to right: Carlee Lutz, Steve Murlowski, Andy Mulder, Doug Baker, Jakeb Lutz, Greg Lutz)