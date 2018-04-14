Winners announced in the 2018 Colorado Manufacturing Awards

Theresa Rose

Third annual program honors state’s makers and manufacturers

Manes Machine of Fort Colllins and Left-Handed Brewing in Longmont both took won awards at the Colorado Manufacturing Awards (CMA) which were presented by Company Week and Manufacturer’s Edge. The gala was held at the University of Denver’s Cable Center. Awards were given in 10 industry categories with the theme of “excellence in manufacturing”. Finalists were judged on business success, manufacturing acumen and commitment and contributions to manufacturing in Colorado.

Manes Machine and Engineering company won the Outstanding Contract Manufacturing award. The company specializes in aerospace components. Says it’s CEO, Bruce Page, “We are honored to be recognized by fellow manufacturers in our field. Due to the increasingly demanding requirements in our field, we started on a new journey two years ago focusing on our employees and technology that make our company run efficiently. This award validates our vision and goals to strive to become a leading manufacturer in the aerospace industry,”

Left Hand Brewing in Longmont won the award for Outstanding Brewer.

“On behalf of Left Hand Brewing Company, it’s an honor to be recognized for our achievements in craft brewing,” said Jill Preston, brand marketing manager at Left Hand Brewing Company. “We take tremendous pride in our Colorado roots and are privileged to be awarded alongside other industry innovators who are bringing more manufacturing jobs and opportunities to our home state.”

Brand Marketing Manager, Jill Preston