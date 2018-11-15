Jane Everham

Weld – COLORADO 5050 is sponsoring a Winning with Women event at UNC University Center, Columbine Room at 411 20th Street in Greeley, Colorado on November 29th from 6-9pm.

The evening will begin with a panel discussion of elected women officials and then go into an intentional networking session. We will have maps and handouts, so you can find out what offices are coming open and when. Remember municipal elections are just four months away.

When women run for office, they win just as often as men win. So why aren’t there more women in office? Because they don’t run. We are going to demystify the process of running. In the panel discussion, we will hear how women decided to run and what their experiences were both on the campaign trail and in office. After the panel discussion, we plan to move into an intentional networking session – like speed networking. In the room will be women who are curious about running and those who want to support other women running.

This event is free, open to the public, and registration is encouraged – For more information and to register, please contact Erin@Colorado5050.org or visit our website Colorado5050.org

