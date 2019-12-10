Winter Activity Reminders in Natural Areas

On the rare occasions when there is enough snow, visitors are welcome to cross-country ski or snowshoe on any trails open for hiking.

No natural area trails are groomed and motorized use is not permitted. Regulations regarding on-trail/off-trail use apply.

Paved trails are plowed. At natural areas with paved trails that are plowed, visitors on skis/snowshoes must stay within 10 feet of the paved trail.

Sledding is not allowed as it damages vegetation and causes erosion.

Ice-skating is permitted only on the southwest corner of Merganser Pond in Prospect Ponds Natural Area.

Sites at a higher elevation such as Bobcat Ridge may hold snow longer than lower elevation areas.