Winter Fun Days at the Garbage Garage Education Center

Gloria Cohen

Come in from the cold with hot cocoa and environmental education at the Garbage Garage Education Center at the Larimer County Landfill.

Drop in between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for fun, free indoor activities for your family from December 26 – January 4. Play recycling games, make an upcycled craft, or mix a holiday air freshener. Plus you can take a winter-themed photo to remember your visit.

The Garbage Garage will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, New

Year’s Day, and on weekends.