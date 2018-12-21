Winter Fun Days at the Garbage Garage Education Center

Drop in between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for fun, free indoor activities for your family from December 26 – January 4.

Come in from the cold with hot cocoa and environmental education at the Garbage Garage Education Center at the Larimer County Landfill.

Drop in between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for fun, free indoor activities for your family from December 26 – January 4. Play recycling games, make an upcycled craft, or mix a holiday air freshener. Plus you can take a winter-themed photo to remember your visit.

The Garbage Garage will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, New
Year’s Day, and on weekends.

