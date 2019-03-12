Winter Storm Warning in Northeastern Colorado

Blizzard expected to develop over portions of northeast

Colorado Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night…Heavy snow and very strong winds will develop over most of

northeast Colorado Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night.

Blizzard conditions are likely to develop along and east of the

I- 25 Corridor where the heaviest snow is expected to fall. Power

outages and wind damage will also be possible as winds gust to

between 60 and 70 mph will be possible.

West of the I-25 Urban Corridor, heavy snow and gusty winds will

also be possible, with significant travel impacts. Rain is

expected to develop Tuesday night, and then change to snow late

Wednesday morning and may become heavy at times with wind gusts

from 40 to 60 mph.

Mountain areas will also see more accumulating snowfall during

this period.

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO

MIDNIGHT MDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT…