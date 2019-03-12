Winter Storm Warning in Northeastern Colorado

Colorado Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night…Heavy snow and very strong winds will develop over most of
northeast Colorado Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night.
Blizzard conditions are likely to develop along and east of the
I- 25 Corridor where the heaviest snow is expected to fall. Power
outages and wind damage will also be possible as winds gust to
between 60 and 70 mph will be possible.
West of the I-25 Urban Corridor, heavy snow and gusty winds will
also be possible, with significant travel impacts. Rain is
expected to develop Tuesday night, and then change to snow late
Wednesday morning and may become heavy at times with wind gusts
from 40 to 60 mph.
Mountain areas will also see more accumulating snowfall during
this period.
…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO
MIDNIGHT MDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT…
* WHAT…Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 3 to 7 inches expected. Winds gusting as high
as 60 mph.
* WHERE…The Southern Front Range Foothills, Fort Collins and
Boulder and the western suburbs of Denver.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Wednesday to midnight MDT Wednesday night.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Very
strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you
must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your
vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Ways to prepare and stay safe now
Based on current weather forecasts and expected inclement conditions, PSD is closing all schools tomorrow, Wednesday, March 13.
All athletics, programs, before and after school activities, as well as BASE Camp, will be canceled. Students who attend classes at Front Range Community College or Colorado State University should check with the college directly to determine if classes are being held tomorrow.
If you have questions about activities or athletics, please contact your school directly.
All March 12 evening events are still happening as scheduled unless you hear otherwise from your school principal.
