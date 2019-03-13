Winter Weather is Subsiding in Northern Colorado: Poudre Schools and Colorado State Decide to Resume Operations

March 13, 2019: The snow has stopped while the wind still gusts up to 50 miles per hour in areas. Poudre School District has decided to resume classes on Thursday (unless conditions change). An email was sent to all parents and staff at 7pm on Wednesday.

Good evening! All PSD schools will be open Thursday, March 14, 2019, following usual bell schedules. We will continue to monitor conditions throughout the night Wednesday and follow PSD's inclement weather procedures should there be a change we need to communicate. Sincerely, Poudre School District

Colorado State made the following announcement on their website:

CSU will be open Thursday, March 14, and all classes and activities are on a normal schedule. The city and county indicate that road crews are keeping up with clearing roads. If there is a significant change in conditions overnight, we will communicate with you at 5:30 a.m. or soon after regarding any change in university status. Please be cautious while traveling to and around campus and consider using public transportation instead of driving. Please plan extra time to reach campus. If you feel you cannot get to campus due to road conditions, please treat this as you would any other personal emergency and contact your instructors or supervisor to discuss your situation.

The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning until 12:00am.

…INTENSE WINTER STORM CONTINUES OVER THE EASTERN PLAINS AND PALMER DIVIDE… The powerful winter storm that brought blizzard conditions to much of the area will slowly pull away from the state tonight. As a result, snow intensity will slowly decrease across the plains and Palmer Divide area tonight. However, strong winds will continue east of I-25 and over the Palmer Divide, and that is keeping blizzard conditions in place.

Snow totals around Northern Colorado range from 1 to 11 inches. The highest accumulation, according to the National Weather Service, was in Red Feather at 11 inches. “White Gold” is piling up at the ski resorts. The highest accumulation in the state was at Silverton Mountain at 30″ and Wolf Creek at 23.” Roads and driving conditions are hindering access to many resorts. Check https://www.cotrip.org for the latest on road closures and conditions.