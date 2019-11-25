Winter Wonderlights, Thanksgiving Weekend LIVE!

Celebrate with family and friends at Winter Wonderlights LIVE! Enjoy more than 80,000-holiday lights and a 30-minute musical light show plus Colorado’s largest inflatable igloo, pyrotechnic surprises, free activities, princesses , a prize giveaway each night, other prize drawings and exceptional performances from dance and musical acts from across northern Colorado. Don’t miss Santa and reindeer from 5-7 p.m. Free and open to the public. We are asking for a donation of canned food items for the Food Bank of Larimer County or an unopened, unwrapped toy for Santa Cops.

Our Thanksgiving Weekend LIVE! celebration features:



Entertainment/Performances

– Harrington Arts Alliance

– Bobby Wiens Jazz Quartet

– The Loveland Orchestra

– Windsor High School’s Wisdom Choir

– Loveland Classical Madrigal Singers WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow Attractions

– Photos with Santa (until 7 p.m.)

– Meet and get photos with Live Reindeer from Jessen Reindeer Ranch (until 7 p.m.)

– Instagram-worthy photo spots around the area – including the snowflake sculpture and the new colorful love tunnel.

– RJ’s Amazing Entertainment: Ice Princess and Ice Queen meet and greet, glitter tattoos, and Mystic Twister balloon artist

– Loveland Public Library candy cane ornaments (Friday)

– Mary’s Mountain Cookies holiday cookie decorating with the Courtyard Hotel team (Saturday) Vendors

– Colorado Candy Company

– Heaven’s Popcorn

– Human Bean

– Paciugo Gelato

– Salty Dog Food Truck





Giveaways and Prize Drawings

– The first 250 people will receive a light-up blue LED Snowflake Wand Nov. 29 and reindeer antler visors Nov. 30.

– Enter to win prizes from area businesses, including a $100 gift cards to the Outlets at Loveland and more. Prize drawings will happen at 7 p.m. Must be present to win.