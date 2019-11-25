Winter Wonderlights, Thanksgiving Weekend LIVE!

Our Thanksgiving Weekend LIVE! celebration features:
Entertainment/Performances
– Harrington Arts Alliance
– Bobby Wiens Jazz Quartet
– The Loveland Orchestra
– Windsor High School’s Wisdom Choir
– Loveland Classical Madrigal Singers
Help NFN Grow
Attractions
– Photos with Santa (until 7 p.m.)
– Meet and get photos with Live Reindeer from Jessen Reindeer Ranch (until 7 p.m.)
– Instagram-worthy photo spots around the area – including the snowflake sculpture and the new colorful love tunnel.
– RJ’s Amazing Entertainment: Ice Princess and Ice Queen meet and greet, glitter tattoos, and Mystic Twister balloon artist
– Loveland Public Library candy cane ornaments (Friday)
– Mary’s Mountain Cookies holiday cookie decorating with the Courtyard Hotel team (Saturday)
Vendors
– Colorado Candy Company
– Heaven’s Popcorn
– Human Bean
– Paciugo Gelato
– Salty Dog Food Truck
Giveaways and Prize Drawings
– The first 250 people will receive a light-up blue LED Snowflake Wand Nov. 29 and reindeer antler visors Nov. 30.
– Enter to win prizes from area businesses, including a $100 gift cards to the Outlets at Loveland and more. Prize drawings will happen at 7 p.m. Must be present to win.
Guests of the attraction will be mesmerized as they stroll through the sculpture park, which has been transformed for this joyful time of year. Each night, visitors will revel in more than 80,000-holiday string lights, twinkling bulbs, LED mappable snowflakes, illuminated African stone sculptures, a 20’ LED mappable Christmas tree and 30-minute music and light show each evening starting at 5 p.m.
