WinterFest 2019: B Natural

Off the Hook Arts, presents a week of music and art celebrating our natural world, with performances and talks set in venues throughout the Fort Collins community. All original music, thought-provoking discussions, workshops, mindfulness meditation, sushi-making and more. Most events include a food and drink reception with your ticket.

Keys to Winter Friday, January 25, 7:00 pm | Hayley Hasler Art Studio, 342 Douglas Road

Help us welcome in WinterFest with a special pre-festival concert and reception! Colorado-based pianist and composer Ryan Marvel presents an evening of exploration into the relationship between music and nature. Discover Ryan’s original works such as “Winter”, painting a landscape of vast and deep cold against the backdrop of a snowstorm, and “Rainfall” with sounds of wind, raindrops, thunder and lightning…the storm all being created with the entire piano, a piece to be felt as much as it is to be heard. This evening will also feature the debut of a new work composed especially for the occasion. Ticket includes gourmet food and drinks reception following the concert. Event sponsored by Didier Design Studio and Hayley Hasler.

Chamber Music Mixer Sunday, January 27, 4:00 pm | Block One Events, 428 Linden Street

Join us for an exhilarating glimpse into Off the Hook Arts Chamber Music Academy as we open WinterFest 2019 with our annual gala fundraiser, featuring talented young artists that will overwhelm you with their impressive musicianship and performance ability. Silent auction, gourmet food, and wine are included in this musical afternoon — all to raise funds to continue providing much-needed access to music education in our community for all students.

Program: Trauermusik Paul Hindemith featuring Caleb Alons, viola, 10th grade, homeschooled

Concerto for Two Violins in d minor, BWV 1043, 3rd mvt. J. S. Bach featuring violins Ben Koenig, 9th grade, Fort Collins High School and Naomi Sherman, 9th grade, Fossil Ridge High School

Cavalleria Rusticana — Intermezzo Pietro Mascagni featuring Lizzy Marsh, harp, 11th grade, homeschooled

4 Violin concerto in b minor RV 580 , 1st mvt. Antonio Vivaldi featuring violins Michael Davis; Clare and Keith Freeseman, 10th grade, homeschooled; Megan Atkinson, 9th grade, Windsor High School

Holberg Suite, op. 40, 1st mvt. Edvard Grieg featuring the Chamber Music Academy String Orchestra

Piano Concerto No.7 BWV 1058 in G minor 3rd mov. J. S. Bach featuring Ethan Sherman, piano, 11th grade, Fossil Ridge High School

String Octet, op. 20, 1st mvt. Felix Mendelssohn Featuring Michael Davis, violin

Keys to Nature: a Piano Recital Monday, January 28, 7:00 pm | Haley Hasler Art Studio Featuring Andrew Cooperstock, piano

A gondola tune, a ship sailing on the ocean, footsteps in the snow, autumn leaves, and a walk down a country lane: join us for an intimate piano recital about nature and solitude. Plus some music in honor of Leonard Bernstein’s 100th anniversary!

Program: Barcarolle, Op. 60 (1846) Frédéric Chopin

(1810-1849)

For Aaron Copland (1942) Leonard Bernstein

(1918-1990)

Down A Country Lane (1962) Aaron Copland Night Thoughts (1972) (1900-1990)

La fille aux cheveux de lin (1910) Claude Debussy Feuilles mortes (1913) (1862-1918) Des pas sur la neige (1910) Bruyères (1913) L’isle joyeuse, L. 106 (1904)

Pause

Miroirs (1905) Maurice Ravel Noctuelles Oiseaux tristes (1875-1937) Une Barque sur l’océan Alborada del gracioso La Vallée des cloches

Shinrin-Yoku Journey Tuesday, January 29, 7 – 9 pm | Dome Theatre, Museum of Discovery Presenter: Dr. Michael Kimball, UNC Department of Anthropology Artist: Kaoru Watanabe, Shinobue player

Program: Rooted in Japan’s ancient Shinto tradition, shinrin-yoku, or “forest bathing,” is a modern contemplative practice in which participants enter a forest and mindfully immerse themselves in its essence. In the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery’s Otterbox Digital Dome Theatre, we invite you to experience shinrin-yoku first-hand as we combine an introductory talk on its history and practice with live shinobue (Japanese transverse flute) music, provided by SilkRoad Ensemble musician Kaoru Watanabe, and a guided journey enhanced with 360-degree forest imagery and multi-sensory effects to engage your senses and restore your spirit.

Chamber Music Academy Master Class with Benny Kim and Keith Robinson of the Miami String Quartet Wednesday, January 30, 4:15 – 6:15pm | Ridgeview Classical Charter School Artists: Benny Kim, violin; Keith Robinson, cello

Program: Prominent string teachers and chamber musicians, Benny Kim and Keith Robinson work with Off the Hook Arts CMA students in performance and public teaching workshop as guest artists in our Educational Residency. Free and open to the public.

Mending Our Disconnections: Earth, Social Justice, and Compassionate Engagement Wednesday, January 30, 5:30 – 7:00 pm | Bath Nursery, Fort Collins Speaker: Jeanine M. Canty, Ph.D., Naropa University Performer: Jeff LaQuatra, guitar

Tickets: $15 per adult, $5 per student 5:30 – 6:00 pm: Happy Hour Reception featuring Jeff LaQuatra on guitar and food by Z Catering 6:00 – 7:00 pm: Workshop and Discussion

Program: We are witnessing and experiencing deep suffering in our world. Our society has disconnected itself from nature and from the oppression of people. In this interactive workshop, we will examine how our ecological and social crises are integrally connected and how to respond with compassionate action. Participants should be prepared to work together with insight, compassion, and vulnerability and to engage in some low-impact movement exercises. Come early and enjoy happy hour at Bath Nursery with gourmet food provided by Z Catering.

Mindful Meditation Thursday, January 31, 7:00 – 8:00 am | Solarium Hostel Presenter: Mindfulness Fort Collins

Program: Mindfulness is a meditation-based tool which, when nurtured consistently, offers positive and constructive options for responding to life. During challenging times and peaceful times, a well-trained mind is a powerful tool to have available. Join us for an early before-work meditation and discussion for all levels, first-timers to well-practiced. Tips and instruction provided. No charge to participate (donations are appreciated).

The Bard’s Confession: Stories of Art, Nature and the Human Condition Thursday, January 31, 7:00 – 8:30 pm | The Lyric Host: Mary Roberts Artist: Jeff LaQuatra, guitar Tickets: $10 per person, $5 per student

Program: When we tell our personal stories of joy, suffering, laughter, and chaos, they reflect our humanity as shaped and inspired by our physical world and our imagination. These stories help us make meaning of our experiences and when we look deeper and more honestly, they are the stories of our ancestors and for our descendants. It’s how we remember who we are and where we’re going. The Bard’s Confession features live storytellers recounting personal true tales that reflect the sacred triumvirate of art, nature, and the human condition.

Music in Sea: Oceanophony and Other Water Music Friday, February 1, 10:30 – 11:30am | Concert for PSD Students (6th – 8th graders) Lesher Middle School Free event Friday, February 1, 7:00 – 9:00pm, Concert | Haley Hasler’s Art Studio Tickets: $25, includes gourmet reception Saturday, Feb 2, 7 – 9pm | Gordon Gamm Theatre, The Dairy Center, Boulder Tickets: $20

Artists: Benny Kim, violin; Keith Robinson, cello; David Crowe, bass; Colleen White, flute; Deborah Marshall, clarinet; Daniel Nester, bassoon; Justin Doute, percussion; Andrew Cooperstock, piano; Bruce Adolphe, narrator/composer/host

Program: Join host and composer Bruce Adolphe in a concert that bridges music and science, as the ensemble of 8 is joined by Zach Rago, feature actor from the Netflix documentary Chasing Coral. Plunge into new musical waters with Margaret Brouwer’s Lonely Lake and Bruce Adolphe’s Oceanophony – meet the sarcastic fringehead fish! – and learn more about the health of our oceans and coral reefs.

Sonata for violin & piano No. 2 in G major, M. 77 Maurice Ravel Allegretto Blues. Moderato Perpetuum mobile. Allegro

Lonely Lake Margaret Brouwer

Intermission

Science Speaker, Zack Rago of Netflix’s Chasing Coral Oceanophony Bruce Adolphe

Master Class: Benny Kim, violin, and Keith Robinson, cello, of the Miami String Quartet Saturday, February 2, 12 – 3 pm | Gordon Gamm Theatre, The Dairy Center, Boulder Artists: Benny Kim, violin; Keith Robinson, cello.

Program: A public workshop, in collaboration with Greater Boulder Youth Orchestra, led by Miami String Quartet violinist Benny Kim and cellist Keith Robinson. Open to the public; donations welcome.

Free and open to the public.

Master Class: Benny Kim, violin, and Keith Robinson, cello, of the Miami String Quartet Sunday, February 3, 12 – 3 pm | Fort Collins (location TBD) Artists: Benny Kim, violin. Keith Robinson, cello

Program: A public workshop of young musicians performing chamber music and solo repertoire, led by Miami String Quartet violinist Benny Kim and cellist Keith Robinson. Attendance is open to the public and we welcome donations of any amount in support of this collaborative event.

Super Sushi Sunday Sunday, February 3, an hour before Super Bowl start | Private Residence, Fort Collins

Program: Roll with us for a sushi-making and eating extravaganza! Meet and hang out with Benny Kim and Keith Robinson of the Miami String Quartet, and Off the Hook Arts Artistic Director, composer Bruce Adolphe. Learn the secret of Sushi making from master chef Sayuri Yasumura or just enjoy eating rolls, drinking sake and watching the Super Bowl! It’s a fundraising party not to be missed.

$125 per person. Donate over $200 and receive a SummerFest VIP One Week Pass. Attendance limited to 20 people.

Pick up a festival pass and attend (almost) all the events. Visit offthehookarts.org/winterfest for tickets and information.