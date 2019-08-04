Wipe your Wellington Public Library Fines Away

Have fines at the library? Bring in school supplies and they will wipe out your fines dollar for dollar during the month of August! All supplies will be given to our local Wellington schools.

 

Find the school supply lists here…https://www.psdschools.org/academics/school-supply-lists

 

