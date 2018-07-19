Wolfwood Refuge at Hermit Park Open Space on July 21 and 22

Teddy Parker-Renga, Community Relations Specialist

LOVELAND, Colo. – The wolves of Wolfwood Refuge, hailing from southwest Colorado, will be at Hermit Park Open Space on Saturday, July 21 and Sunday, July 22, 2018 .

Wolfwood staff will host educational programs at the Hermit Park Open Space pavilion at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on July 21 and 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on July 22 . The wolves will also be available to visit between the hours of 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. when educational programs are not taking place. These programs are free, but a $6 day-use fee applies. No dogs please.

Don’t miss this chance to get up close and personal with the wolf ambassadors!