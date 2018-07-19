Wolfwood Refuge at Hermit Park Open Space on July 21 and 22

Wolfwood Refuge Logo. Image courtesy of www.dorisdayanimalfoundation.org
Department of Natural Resources and Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Teddy Parker-Renga, Community Relations Specialist

LOVELAND, Colo. – The wolves of Wolfwood Refuge, hailing from southwest Colorado, will be at Hermit Park Open Space on Saturday, July 21 and Sunday, July 22, 2018.
Wolfwood staff will host educational programs at the Hermit Park Open Space pavilion at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on July 21 and 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on July 22. The wolves will also be available to visit between the hours of 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. when educational programs are not taking place. These programs are free, but a $6 day-use fee applies. No dogs please.
Don’t miss this chance to get up close and personal with the wolf ambassadors!

The Entrance to Hermit Park in Loveland
For more information about the programs, visit www.wolfwoodrefuge.org. For questions on visiting Hermit Park Open Space, contact the Hermit Park Office at (970) 577-2090.

