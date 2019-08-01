Wolverine Farm to launch month-long “Own It! Fest”

By Todd Simmons todd@wolverinefarm.org

Director of Wolverine Farm Publishing

A 501(c)3 literary arts non-profit

970-227-9383

Wolverine Farm Publishing will launch a month-long fundraising campaign—the Own It! Fest—on Friday, August 2 nd from 7-10pm with a First Friday event at their River District location. The goal for the campaign is to raise as much of $800,000 as possible in order to pay off their mortgage. The campaign will feature three signature events, bolstered by specials and promotions at the Publick House, and aided by help from other businesses and organizations around town.

The first event, Poems & Pints, will take place at their River District location at 316 Willow Street on Friday, August 2nd from 7-10pm, and will feature local poets writing poems on the spot for donations. A retrospective art show of 17 years of Wolverine Farm, entitled “Curiouser & Curiouser” will be on display in the gallery upstairs.

The second event, the debut of the Old Flowers Variety Show, is on Saturday, August 17th from 7-8:30pm at 316 Willow Street. The recurring show will feature literary readings, comedy, history, music, and special guests, hosted by Wolverine Farm Founder & Director, Todd Simmons, and Michael Bussmann, writer and former Fort Collins’ Poet Laureate.

The closing event—Poems on the Pond: A Wolverine Farm Gala—is on Friday, August 30th from 6-8pm at a private residence in Fort Collins, and will feature a silent auction, food, drinks, and literary readings.

“We’re trying to compost our mortgage, so we can focus our energies on what we do best—publishing local authors and artists and hosting community-minded events and programs,” said Founder and Director, Todd Simmons. “We know our community loves Wolverine Farm, but now is the time for us to all pitch in and help us secure this space for generations to come.”

Donations can be made via Wolverine Farm’s website or in-person at the Publick House.

Wolverine Farm Publishing and the Publick House—simply “Wolverine” affectionately around town, is a uniquely Fort Collins community hub and literary arts institution founded in 2003. Their Letterpress & Publick House brings the community together for workshops, readings, creative events, and to raise a glass. The Publick House funds the publishing house, which produces a community newspaper and books by local and regional writers and artist. Wolverine Farm Publishing is a 501(c)3 literary arts nonprofit. All monetary donations are 100% tax-deductible.

For more information please visit www.wolverinefarm.org or contact Todd Simmons at 970-227-9383 or todd@wolverinefarm.org.