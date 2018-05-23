Woman Arrested for Sexual Assault on a Child

David Moore, Public Information Officer

On May 20, 2018, Erin Byrd (09/29/1995) was arrested by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office on allegations of Sexual Assault on a Child – Position of Trust (Class 3 Felony). Byrd posted $10,000 bond and was released on May 21. A booking photo is attached.

Investigators learned Byrd was accused of an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old student while Byrd was employed as a teacher at Eagle Rock School and Professional Development Center in Estes Park, CO. Byrd began teaching at Eagle Rock in September 2017.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone who has been victimized or may have information to contact Investigator Rita Servin at 970-498-5167.

The charges are merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.