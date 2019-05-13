Women-only outdoor skills weekend planned for Western Colorado

Women who want to gain valuable outdoor skills, learn about wildlife and receive an introduction to hunting and fishing are invited to attend a “Cast and Blast” weekend workshop, June 21-23, sponsored by Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The event, to be held at a state wildlife area south of Norwood, is limited to 15-20 women, 18 years and older; those interested must submit an application. The registration deadline is June 5.

At the event, women will learn the basics of fly fishing, shotgun shooting, archery, wildlife watching and camping. Participants will also learn about the basics of wildlife management.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife will supply all sporting equipment — shotguns, ammunition, bows and arrows, and fly rods and tackle. Those who have a 20-gauge shotgun, fishing or archery gear can bring their own.

“This program is designed for women and provides a very supportive atmosphere for those who want to learn about fishing, hunting and wildlife,” said Kelly Crane, district wildlife manager in Ouray. “We especially invite women who have little or no experience to join us.”

Participants must have a current Colorado fishing license.

The event will be held at the Jim Olterman/Lone Cone State Wildlife Area, located about 25 miles south of Norwood. Participants will need to bring their own camping gear; they can camp in their own tents or sleep in a cabin. All food will be provided. Those with dietary restrictions, however, should bring their own supplies. A $40 deposit will be required from those chosen to participate; the money will be returned to participants the first day of the event.

Anyone with questions should contact Crane by email at: Kelly.crane@state.co.us. To obtain an application for the workshop, please contact Darlene Trainor at 970-252-6000, or via email at darlene.trainor@state.co.us.