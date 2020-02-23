World Unity Fair Brings Global Culture to Students & Northern Colorado Community

By Ayelet Golz

During this historic year of Colorado State University’s sesquicentennial, the World Unity Fair also celebrates 66 years of bringing global culture and fun to Fort Collins. The Office of International Programs will host the annual fair on Sunday, March 1st, in the Lory Student Center (LSC) ballroom and theater from 3 – 9 p.m. The event brings together cultural groups from CSU and the Fort Collins community to create a rich experience featuring traditions, food, music, and dance from around the world.

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

The World Unity Fair is free and open to the public and is co-sponsored by the Associated Students of Colorado State University. Food from all over the world will be available for purchase at the event from 4:30-7:30 p.m. There is free parking near the LSC on Sunday.

Schedule of events

The World Unity Fair is a community-wide, globally focused celebration that includes entertainment and activities for all ages.

Youth World Tour: 3 – 4:30 p.m.

An opportunity for children and families to explore cultural booths and interact with a game or activity at each booth! Pick up your passport and get it stamped at each location you visit!

International Bazaar: 3 – 7:30 p.m.

Purchase unique gifts from places all over the world and support the Fort Collins International Center and the programs they organize for CSU’s international community.

Food and Cultural Booths: 4:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Travel around the world and visit booths displaying cultural icons, popular foods, traditional clothing, and more. We have 27 booths at this year’s event.

World Talent Show: 7:30 – 9 p.m.

Enjoy various visual art forms and performances, including singing, dancing, and more! We currently have seven-stage show performances planned.

Learn more at https://international.colostate.edu/world-unity-fair.