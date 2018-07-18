Xcel Energy Addresses Timnath power outages in letter to area residents

Dear Timnath-area residents,

Xcel Energy is aware that customers in the Timnath community, and in particular the Summerfields Estates and Tall Grass neighborhoods, have experienced electricity service disruptions in recent weeks. We recognize that power disruptions are an inconvenience and can be especially difficult in the hot summer months.

We have heard directly from customers about recurring electric outages and low-voltage complaints during times when electricity demand is high. Xcel Energy is committed to providing you with the reliable power you depend on, 24/7. That is why we have taken immediate steps to strengthen the power grid infrastructure that serves your community. We also have comprehensive, long-term investment plans in place to support the growing electricity needs of the Northern Colorado region.

You may have seen our crews working in your neighborhood in mid-June and during the July 4th holiday week. These crews recently installed new feeders to better route power and increase electric load capacity. They also performed preventative maintenance and installed new regulators to stabilize voltage control.

As we keep an eye on the future for the area, Xcel Energy is also moving ahead with plans to build a new substation that will provide a long-term solution. Launched in 2015, the Avery Substation will serve the communities of Timnath, Windsor and Severance. This $14.8 million investment is one component of a comprehensive long-range plan to strengthen the “backbone” of our electric system and to build a more robust and resilient power grid.

You can find more information about the Avery Substation and other improvement efforts currently underway at www.transmission.xcelenergy.com/Projects/Colorado.

We apologize for any disruption of service you may have experienced, including any confusion regarding the cause. Please know that serving people is at the heart of what we do, and Xcel Energy is dedicated to ensuring you have the safe, reliable, and affordable energy you need to power your life.

Questions? Please contact Xcel Energy’s community area manager, Lucas McConnell at lucas.a.mcconnell@xcelenergy.com with questions or to request more information on our Avery Substation project. If you need to speak with a customer service agent, please call us at 800-895-4999 (residential) or 800-481-4700 (business).