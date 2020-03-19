Yes! We’re Open; Wellington Restaurants Offer Take Out and Delivery Options

By Kallie Cooper

Executive Director Wellington, CO Main Streets

This is an unprecedented time for restaurants and beverage producers, who’ve seen their business models upended in a matter of days. To survive, they’re getting creative: Some local Wellington restaurants now offer curbside carryout, and breweries are utilizing to-go methods to keep their businesses open. Meanwhile, restaurants like Pizza Palace and the Wellington Grill are taking delivery into their own hands. When your fridge is looking a little bare, or you can’t think about cooking after a day of working from home, here are local businesses looking for some support:

Avuncular Bob’s TBar Inn will be offering take-out and curbside pick-up daily from 6:00 am – 7:00 pm. Call (970) 568-9829 to order. Take out menu available on Facebook @BobsTBar.

The Cakery will be reopening on Friday, March 20 th for normal business hours Tuesdays – Saturdays from 10:00 am – 6:00 pm and Sundays from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm. Specialty orders are still available with 48-hour notice. Call (970) 591-2253 to order. Menu available online at www.thecakeryco.com.

Cantina Liquors will be open for walk-in and delivery service during regular business hours Monday – Thursday from 8:00 am – 10pm; Fridays and Saturdays from 8:00 am – 11:00pm, and Sundays from 8:00 am – 8:00 pm. Call (970) 568-9596 for delivery.

Leave It To Cleaver will be open daily from 12:00 – 8:00 pm for take out and pick-up in parking lot – call ahead to (970) 829-1361 is encouraged. Menu available online at cleaverfoodtruck.com

Les’s BBQ and Smokehouse will be serving burritos Thursday – Saturday starting at 6:00 am and BBQ starting at 11:00 am until they sell out, weather permitting.

Papa’s Table will be offering take out and curbside pick-up Tuesday – Sunday from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm for Asian lunch and 4:30 – 9:00 pm for Italian dinner. Call ( 970) 568-4139 to order. Menu available online at papastablewellington.com.

Pizza Palace provides delivery and curbside pick-up Sundays – Thursdays 11:00 am – 9:00 pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 11:00 am-10:00 pm. Order online at www.pizzapalacewellington.com or call ( 970) 568-3011.

Sol De Jalisco will have take out available daily from 11:00 am – 6:00 pm. Call (970) 488-9128 to order.

Soul Squared Brewing Company is offering beer TO GO Mondays – Fridays 4:00 – 8:00 pm and Saturdays and Sundays 2:00 – 8:00 pm. Call (970) 829-1361 to order! View their menu online at www.soldejalisco.com.

Subway provides take out service and online ordering for pick up daily from 10:30 am to 7:30 pm. Visit subway.com and select Wellington for store location to order.

Sparge Brewing will be open daily from 11:00 am – 9:00 pm to purchase crowlers and growlers to go. Gift cards and merchandise are also available for purchase in the tap room. E-gift cards are available to purchase online at www.spargebrew.com.

Wellington Grill will be providing curbside pick-up and delivery Monday – Friday from 4:00 – 8:00 pm. Call ( 970) 568-4065 to order! Check out their menu online at www.wellingtongrill.com .

Ridley’s Family Market will remain open during regular business hours daily from 7:00 am – 10:00 pm. The store will open for seniors only on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6:00 – 7:00 am. Online ordering is available at shopridleys.com.

Drive-thru Restaurants will remain open for drive-thru service and hold regular business hours.

Gift cards are available at most restaurant locations and are the perfect way to help these businesses get through this difficult economic season. These businesses need us now more than ever before! Look for our new “Take Out and Curbside Pick-Up Available” signs and “Yes, We’re Open” signs around town. The Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce and the Wellington CO Main Streets Program want to thank our communities for their continued support. Follow us on social media @WellingtonMainStreets and @WellingtonAreaChamberOfCommerce for daily updates on business hours, event postponements and cancellations, and for continued business support. We are here to serve our community and provide innovative ways to keep our business doors open.