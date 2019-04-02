You Get the Dough, We Got The Joe!

Loveland, CO Dunkin’ to offer customers two FREE Boxes O’ Joe when guests pre-order five dozen donuts throughout April

To keep Loveland running on Dunkin’ this spring, the Dunkin’ restaurant, located at 102 East 29th Street, is offering customers two FREE Boxes O’ Joe when they pre-order five dozen donuts from April 1 through April 30.

All orders must be placed to the Loveland Dunkin’ located at 102 East 29th St 24-hours in advance and paid in full at time of order. Guests can call 970-685-4165 to order.

*Offer includes Hot Coffee or Hot Chocolate Box O’ Joe. Additional Box O’ Joe available for a 20% discount. Offer valid 4/1–4/30/19 only at 102 East 29th Street, Loveland, CO.

[What you need to know for the coming month: Get our Comprehensive Monthly Calendar when you subscribe to North Forty News and New SCENE Magazine.]

WHEN:

April 1 – April 30, 2019

WHERE:

102 East 29th Street

Loveland, CO 80538

Founded in 1950, Dunkin’ is America’s favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin’ is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin’ has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 13 years running. The company has more than 12,800 restaurants in 44 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin’ is part of the Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

To learn more about Dunkin’, visit http://www.dunkindonuts.com/ or follow @DunkinColorado on Twitter.