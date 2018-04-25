Young Colorado Company making a big name in Hollywood

Rachel Cadden

Omirown Entertainment Group is a young Colorado founded company that specializes in app and television show development. The company is currently in the process of developing an original animated series with the help of Hollywood writers and producers such as Saul Blinkoff, Ben Elterman and Paul Malewitz.

OEG was started by University of Northern Colorado senior, Raj Reddy, at the age of 16. His team is made of twelve young professionals ranging in ages of 19 to 25. With the help of mentors and investors like Curt Richardson, founder of OtterBox, Raj and his team are poised to become some of the youngest filmmakers and executive producers in network history.

In the coming weeks and next few months OEG will be pitching our original series to networks including: Disney, DreamWorks, Netflix and Warner Brothers. With the talent of the OEG team, the Hollywood directors, producers and writers that have come aboard and our mentors and investors, we are excited to see our original animated series come to life!

Stay Tuned!

For more information contact Rachel Cadden or visit omirown.com.