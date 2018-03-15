You’re Wasting Money When Buying Gas, GasBuddy Study Reveals

New study shows consumers’ fuel purchasing habits are costing them

BOSTON (March 14, 2018) — GasBuddy, the only smartphone app connecting more than 70 million drivers with the Perfect Pit Stop, today announced its latest survey findings on American motorists’ fuel-purchasing habits, revealing that drivers are prone to overpaying by at least 20 cents per gallon at the pump due to factors such as laziness and procrastination.

GasBuddy conducted the study to glean insights on how consumers decide where and when to stop for fuel, and explain how these decisions could be costing drivers.

These are the five things drivers are doing that are costing them at the pump:

1. Being Creatures of Habit

Nearly 80 percent of respondents have a gas station they regularly go to. When choosing a regular station, almost 38 percent of drivers say it’s because the station’s location is convenient.

“Drivers are getting lazier, and going to the same station because it’s convenient can cost you,” said

Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The station two blocks away could be 20-40 cents per gallon lower in price, and while that’s only a few dollars’ difference per fill-up, it amounts to the hundreds of dollars per year you could be saving if you shop around.”

2. Running on Empty

Only 19 percent of people decide to fill up when they see a station with a good price, with most (37 percent) waiting until they only have a quarter tank left of gas, while 28 percent wait until the gas light comes on. Even worse: over one-third (35 percent) of those surveyed have run out of gas.

“If you’re waiting until the last second to get gas, there’s a big chance you’re going to panic and pull into the first station you see without checking a price and risk filling up at an expensive station,” said DeHaan.

“Our research shows that having enough fuel in your tank to shop around for the lowest price, especially in major metro areas like Los Angeles, Chicago and Washington D.C. could save you upwards of over $60 per month.”

3. Choosing the Easy Route

Consumers are paying for convenience by not planning ahead; 50 percent of respondents choose a gas station based on location, while 16 percent choose a station depending on ease of entrance.