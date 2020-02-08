Youth of the Month and Youth of the Year Recognized by Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County

Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County, based in Wellington, celebrated Youths of the Month and Youths of the Year at the Mayor’s Recognition night on January 30th.

We are ecstatic about the new Club in Wellington and what it will bring to the young people of this community. More so, we are blown away by the graciousness of Sage Homes, as well as the many other supporters that made this project possible,” said Kaycee Headrick, Executive Director, Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County.

Daren Roberson of Sage Homes was recognized as a major sponsor of their new facility.

From the Town of Wellington’s Facebook Page:

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County are changing lives, one child at a time!! “Whatever It Takes to Build Great Futures.” There is no silver bullet to success. It takes an army of people, a safe environment, high-quality programs, and unique experiences to level the playing field for all kids. Boys & Girls Clubs don’t just do one thing, they do whatever it takes to build great futures!!

For more information about the Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County: https://www.begreatlarimer.org/