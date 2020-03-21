Advertising Stimulus Package

DOLLAR-FOR-DOLLAR ADVERTISING MATCHING

This is a time for us to come together. And, we stand beside you.

In response to COVID-19’s economic impacts, North Forty News is implementing a 100% match advertising stimulus program for locally-owned Northern Colorado businesses.

North Forty News can help you and your business get the word out quickly about your products, services, and announcements at a nominal cost.

Effective immediately, businesses can apply for assistance with advertising on our website and in our print publications.

This program matches dollar-for-dollar any advertising investment. We can provide your business with an advertisement for as little as $10 per week. For example, Invest $10, get $20 toward your schedule. Invest $100 and get $200 toward your schedule. There is no limit to the match until further notice.

As is with any advertising, we recommend frequency week-to-week. All of our schedules are built with that in mind.

We will determine the schedule that is best for you and for your budget. No strings attached!

Fill out the form below and we will get back to you. Be sure to mention you are interested in the advertising stimulus program.