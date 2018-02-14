News Ticker

One hopeful heart

February 14, 2018 0

Guest Columnist Special to North Forty News In 2007 National Geographic published a national singles map indicating that there are many more women in New York City than men. Careers in modeling, dancing, singing, and […]

Two Injured, Two Killed in Collision

February 13, 2018 0

Public Information Officer, Fort Collins Police Services Two people sustained injuries and two people are deceased following a Sunday afternoon crash in Fort Collins. On February 11, 2018 at approximately 11:40am, Fort Collins Police Services […]

A labor of love

February 13, 2018 0

Marty Metzger ponytime47@gmail.com One Wellington woman lives by two sayings: “You can have your cake and eat it, too.” “If you do what you love, you’ll never work a day in your life.” Jessica Lynn […]

Native Plant Master participants learn about Colorado’s natural landscapes

Karen Crumbaker, CSU Larimer County Extension Larimer County, Colorado – Have you always wanted to learn about the wildflowers of Colorado and about native landscaping? If so, consider taking the Native Plant Master® course offered [...]

