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Answering the Call

Answering the Call

September 25, 2026

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rECENT NORTHERN COLORADO NEWS

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Business & Education

  • NoCo Down Syndrome Walk Marks 10 Years
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    NoCo Down Syndrome Walk Marks 10 Years

    North Forty News

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    Celebrate 10 years of the NoCo Down Syndrome Walk October 3 at Boardwalk Park in Windsor.

    Continue Reading...: NoCo Down Syndrome Walk Marks 10 Years
  • CSU Festival Fills Oval With Homecoming Fun
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    CSU Festival Fills Oval With Homecoming Fun

    North Forty News

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    CSU’s Festival on the Oval returns Oct. 2 with live music, family activities and more than 100 interactive booths.

    Continue Reading...: CSU Festival Fills Oval With Homecoming Fun
  • Autumn Leaves Inspire Sunday Workshop
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    Autumn Leaves Inspire Sunday Workshop

    North Forty News

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    Create a fall-inspired wool scarf during a hands-on Sunday workshop at The Gardens on Spring Creek in Fort Collins.

    Continue Reading...: Autumn Leaves Inspire Sunday Workshop
  • Beef & Brews Set For Greeley
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    Beef & Brews Set For Greeley

    North Forty News

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    Beef & Brews offers a Tuesday night pairing of beef and craft beer at Wiley Roots Brewing Company in Greeley.

    Continue Reading...: Beef & Brews Set For Greeley
  • Autumn Gold Festival Continues Sunday In Estes Park
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    Autumn Gold Festival Continues Sunday In Estes Park

    North Forty News

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    Autumn Gold Festival fills the Estes Park Events Complex on Sunday, Sept. 27, offering a timely destination for a fall…

    Continue Reading...: Autumn Gold Festival Continues Sunday In Estes Park
  • Taste of Fort Collins Takes Over Washington Park
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    Taste of Fort Collins Takes Over Washington Park

    North Forty News

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    Taste of Fort Collins takes over Washington Park Sept. 26–27 with Modest Mouse, Lil Jon, food, local vendors, artisan booths…

    Continue Reading...: Taste of Fort Collins Takes Over Washington Park
  • Latin Night Turns Up The Energy In Fort Collins
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    Latin Night Turns Up The Energy In Fort Collins

    North Forty News

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    Agave Underground turns up the Saturday-night energy at Foothills Mall with live DJ Latin music and dancing Sept. 26 from…

    Continue Reading...: Latin Night Turns Up The Energy In Fort Collins
  • Open Funk Jam Invites Musicians to Greeley Stage
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    Open Funk Jam Invites Musicians to Greeley Stage

    North Forty News

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    Musicians and music fans can join Val Chillmer for a free Open Funk Jam Wednesday night at 2454 West in…

    Continue Reading...: Open Funk Jam Invites Musicians to Greeley Stage
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September 25 2026 Edition