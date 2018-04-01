Candidate Profile Assessor: Bob Overbeck

Candidate name: Bob Overbeck

Contact email: into@boboverbeck.com

Municipality candidate is running in: Larimer County

List the office candidate is running for: Larimer County Assessor

List candidate’s campaign website: http://boboverbeck.com

List additional information: Current occupation: Current City Councilmember in Fort Collins and has been a licensed Commodity Trading Advisor (CTA) and a member of the National Futures Association since 1983. I have spent my career ensuring accuracy and advocating for fairness, transparency and accountability in government and private sector.

Education: Started education on the trading floor as a runner in the Chicago Mercantile exchange, completed a degree in business administration, then moved onto be a floor broker and trader on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Chicago Board of Trade and Minneapolis Grain Exchange.

Family: Blessed to share life with the love of my life, four kids ages 9-20, and fur babies including 1 Labrador and 4 cats.

Public service experience: Overbeck has served on Fort Collins City Council since 2013. While on Council Bob has served on the Downtown Development Authority, Finance Committee, Colorado Municipal League Policy Committee, the Council for Race, Equity and Leadership with the National League of Cities, the Election Code Committee, Legislative Review Committee, Library Trustee Selection Committee, and the North Front Range Metropolitan Planning Council. The Fort Collins Urban Renewal Authority and the Anti-harassment committee. Overbeck also serves as Chair of the Poudre Heritage Alliance.

Why are you running for office? Bob Overbeck is looking at this seat as a way to continue his public service, while continuing to find common sense solutions to the challenges facing Larimer County. He sees this as an opportunity to take a capable office to a high performing governmental office that better serves the citizens of Larimer county,

If elected, what would be your priorities?

• make sure that property valuations are fair, accurate and done right the first time

• Provide leadership, data driven innovation

• no one pays more than their fair share of taxes

• that the office of the assessor is transparent and accountable to taxpayers

• the office communicates proactively with all citizens, especially seniors and disabled vets

• I will offer at minimum an annual State of the Assessors report to keep citizens up to date on how we are putting tax dollars to work in the office of the assessor, innovations, and how we are responding to citizen engagement.

• Reduce and manage proactively cybersecurity risks

What sets you apart from your opponent? I understand that to achieve performance excellence in the assessor’s office it will require BOTH simply doing the job within the current rules AS WELL AS provide leadership, data-driven innovation, and partner with citizens as well as others in the county and the state legislature. As a leader, I understand what it takes to transform from a capable organization, to one that is high performing.

Endorsements

“Bob’s unwavering commitment to fairness, transparency and accountability will serve the residents of Larimer County well as our next Assessor.”

“We need progressive candidates like Bob Overbeck in county offices to ensure that we are bringing Larimer County into the future with a vision.”

“Bob has earned my respect for his devotion and hard work to the citizens of Fort Collins as councilman. He will be an excellent Assessor. I am honored to endorse Bob Overbeck for Larimer County Assessor.”