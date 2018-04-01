Candidate Profile Larimer County Assessor: Alexis Smith

Candidate name: Alexis Smith

Contact email: alexis@alexisforassessor.com

Municipality candidate is running in: Larimer County

List the office candidate is running for: Assessor

List candidate‘s campaign website: http://www.alexisforassessor. com

List additional information: I am currently the Chief Deputy Assessor for Larimer County and I am a certified General Appraiser licensed by the state of Colorado.

I am running to be your Larimer County Assessor because I realize that this office plays a vital role in this community. The Assessor’s role is administrative but also impacts every person that lives, or even visits, Larimer County. I have the experience and knowledge that comes from working in the office for 17 years. I am proud of the work our office does, much of which is invisible to most voters. Having an Assessor that understands the complexities of Colorado property tax laws is essential to assure the success of this county.

Statutory mandates must always be first priority. Deadlines and guidelines are set at the state level. Because 2019 is a reappraisal year, new values on over 150,000 accounts must be determined, analyzed, and mailed to all property owners on or before May 1st. My focus would also be on continuous improvement both in how effectively and efficiently this office meets all mandated duties, and the ease of which property owners can access and review property records.

I believe it is important to encourage all property owners to review the property valuations themselves. In many Colorado counties protests are filed by mostly real estate professionals, tax agents, or large corporations. The typical homeowner in those counties sees it as an intimidating process that is intentionally presented as adversarial. However, in Larimer County we have been on the leading edge of providing online sales information and making our protest processes as fast and easy as possible.