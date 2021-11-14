2021 Contemporary Art Survey Exhibit Opens at the Lincoln Center

As a glimpse into this past year, the 2021 Contemporary Art Survey exhibit at The Lincoln Center Art Gallery features exciting work by 34 artists in all genres and media, presenting a broad survey of contemporary art in America today. Guest Juror Zoey Frank has chosen artworks from a national call to artists that reflect the artists’ capacity to consider the wide world of issues, objects, imagery, and ideas they encounter within their art. Representational, abstract, and conceptual works are included.

The 2021 Contemporary Art Survey exhibit will be on view through January 8, 2022.

Public Viewing Times, 12-6 pm the following dates:

Sunday, November 21; Wednesday, November 24

Sunday, November 28; Tuesday, November 30; Friday, December 3

Sunday, December 5; Tuesday, December 7; Friday, December 10

Sunday, December 12; Tuesday, December 14; Friday, December 17

Sunday, December 19; Friday, December 24

Wednesday, January 5; Friday, January 7; Saturday, January 8

The exhibit is open to those attending ticketed or pre-scheduled events at The Lincoln Center.

