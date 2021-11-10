Artworks Center for Contemporary Art (ACCA) Opens New Exhibition by Bob Campagna

Sarah LaBarre | Artworks Loveland

“This confluence of color, rock formations, crystal water, pine forests, and big sky stretching to all horizons was mystical. I asked, “What should I, what could I, do with this?” I knew I must return, again and again, to see everything. Ultimately, to properly explore and honor the American West, I bought a camera…”

– Bob Campagna

Bob Campagna’s Bio:

Photography validates my life experience and honors the people and places I encounter. Photography makes real what might otherwise seem a murky dream. Photography is my way to imagine and create through imagery. Also, by photographing in a documentary fashion, my work gains historic value and can be revived by future generations.

To properly photograph, I must come to a point of balance, the place where I recognize that my journey has led me past asking ‘why’ to the confidence of ‘why not?’ Therein lies the moment in which to embrace serendipity.

Photography offers an opportunity to explore the unseen. Black and white images are not bound by the literalism of color, it brings forth form, texture, shadow, reflection, and feeling. It is always magic to see images unfold in the darkroom. Digital imagery creates opportunities to use my imagination through a different skill set. Photography touches immortality. It is time travel. Photography is the dance of my mind’s eye.

IMPORTANT DATES:

Exhibition runs: October 8 – November 27

Opening Reception: October 8, 6-9 pm

Artist Talk: October 7, 7 pm

Where:

Artworks Center for Contemporary Art, 310 North Railroad Avenue, Loveland, CO 80537

(970) 663-5555 | info@artworksloveland.org

