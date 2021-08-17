Bodies of Work: The Hixon ArtWear Collection and Pianos About Town Update

The exhibit Bodies of Work: The Hixon ArtWear Collection shares a glimpse into The Lincoln Center’s ArtWear experience. It will be on view through September 4.

Over almost 30 years as the creative force of ArtWear, Gary and Carol Ann Hixon have acquired and created, a truly unique collection of wearable art. The ArtWear Biennial is not happening this year due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic; however, we are excited to share its history through Hixon’s stunning wearable art collection and the history of the ArtWear posters.

While The Lincoln Center Art Gallery is currently only viewable by those attending a ticketed or pre-scheduled event, we hope you can join us on our public viewing days:

Wednesday, August 18, 12 pm to 6 pm

Wednesday, August 25, 12 pm to 6 pm

Pianos About Town

Artists Elisabeth Marsh and Audrey McCullough are currently painting their Pianos About Town mural The Secret Life of Hummingbirds in the Art in Action Tent north of Old Town Square on Mountain Ave. They will be painting through Monday, August 2.

Elisabeth and Audrey hope to draw in observers to take a closer look when they spot various hummingbird species flitting in and around the large flowers of the mural. The scene is set in a background with a bright blue sky and pastel clouds. Their desire is to create images of beauty that will inspire onlookers to notice the beauty and the importance of the small things around them—not only in the mural but in everyday life.