Christmas Trees Repurposed at Windsor’s Magical Forest Event

The town hosts its Magical Forest event Saturday, February 19 from noon to 3 pm at Eastman Park South.

Magical Forest is a family-friendly event hosted by the Windsor Parks, Recreation, and Culture Department. Families are encouraged to enjoy an opportunity to transform live Christmas trees into forts, kingdoms, castles, large nests and any creation imagined. In 2021, the town saw nearly 1,000 trees. Families who attend the Magical Forest will receive free hot chocolate provided by Human Bean.

“We bring the tools, resources, and provide a safe, fun place for families to get as magical and creative as possible,” said Lexie Spykstra, events coordinator for the Windsor Parks, Recreation and Culture Department. “It is a one-of-a-kind event, not just in our region, but in Colorado. Before the Christmas trees are mulched and repurposed around town, we provide space for families to get outdoors and create with nature.”

The trees are collected through the town’s free Christmas Tree Recycling program. The program offers Windsor residents a safe alternative to recycling their Christmas Trees, which are mulched and repurposed in outdoor spaces to help keep the community beautiful. Christmas trees can be recycled through Sunday, January 30 at the Eastman Park South location.

For the latest information about events and recreation activities, visit recreationliveshere.com.