The Heart Distillery is proud to announce the launch of its newest canned cocktail, The Green Fairy Rootbeer. This innovative drink is the first of its kind, combining the distinct flavors of absinthe and rootbeer to create a unique and refreshing beverage.

Located in Windsor, Colorado, The Heart Distillery is a family-owned and operated business that is committed to producing high-quality spirits and cocktails. Under the leadership of head distiller Zach Weakland, the distillery has gained a reputation for its award-winning products, including its popular line of canned cocktails.

According to Weakland, The Green Fairy Rootbeer is a one-of-a-kind drink that blends the sweet, spicy flavors of rootbeer with the licorice-like taste of absinthe. “The sarsparilla in the rootbeer compliments the anise and fennel in the absinthe,” he says.

Absinthe is a rare and unique spirit that has traditionally been difficult to find in the canned cocktail market. However, The Heart Distillery has managed to create a delicious and convenient version of this classic drink that is sure to appeal to a wide range of consumers.

Liquor store owners across the state have praised The Heart Distillery for its high-quality canned cocktails, saying that the company “has gotten it right” and “deserves a top shelf above many of the ‘big dogs’ in the industry.”

The Heart Distillery is excited to bring The Green Fairy Rootbeer to the market and is confident that it will be a hit with consumers. The company is proud of its commitment to crafting unique and delicious drinks that are sure to become fan favorites.