Daniel Donato & Band with Kitchen Dwellers at the Aggie!

By Matthew Dierlam

Those searching for a guitar shredder with country twang and Grateful Dead roots need to look no further. Twenty-five-year-old Daniel Donato delivered a crowd stomping performance on January 22 opening for the Kitchen Dwellers at the Aggie Theatre.

The Nashville-based singer/songwriter and six-string guitar whiz has been honing his skills since about the age of 16, first by playing on street corners, now performing to thousands of fans across the country.

Daniel is an old soul in a young man’s body. He’s an incredible guitar player whose country guitar pickin’ roots run deep. A thirty-day winter tour began in Crested Butte last week and he passed through Fort Collins last weekend. Fans are doing multiple nights on a tour, responding with immense excitement. They just sold out The Beacon on March 25, as part of a new Allman Brothers project of which Daniel is a principal.

The Headliner was the Montana-based bluegrass outfit Kitchen Dwellers. This band has been captivating fans across the country, as well, with their high-energy live performances and unique approach to traditional bluegrass music.

While the Appalachians may be recognized as the birthplace of bluegrass, the Rockies boast their own vibrant roots scene, and Colorado embraced the Kitchen Dwellers from the very beginning.

To stay up to date with all the latest news from the Aggie, please visit z2ent.com/aggie-theatre.