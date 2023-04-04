Denver Art Museum Celebrates Sneaker Culture and Wine at Luncheon by Design and Uncorked

The Denver Art Museum (DAM) will present its two anticipated fundraising events this spring and summer, with programming that celebrates contemporary design at Luncheon by Design and wine appreciation at Uncorked.
Luncheon by Design has been Denver’s not-to-be-missed fundraising event since its inception in 2009, drawing designers, creatives, artists and design lovers across the community in support of the museum and its architecture and design collection. Taking place April 26 at the museum, this year’s Luncheon by Design will celebrate the artistry and entrepreneurialism of sneaker design and designers, highlighting the iconic collaborations that have fused the worlds of athletics, celebrity, fashion and art.
“From function to fashion, many of the iconic sneakers that started on the court, have landed themselves firmly in mainstream pop culture and fashion history.” said Darrin Alfred, Curator of Architecture and Design at the DAM. “Sneakers have become part of design culture and are worthy of in-depth dialogue.”
Sneaker designers and aficionados alike will enjoy the program, which includes Elizabeth Semmelhack, Director and Senior Curator of the Bata Shoe Museum, who will give a keynote presentation focused on the creators and brands whose designs capture today’s zeitgeist, and collaborations that have cemented sneakers into popular culture. Additional speakers include designer Yohance Joseph Lacour, stylist Koya Nyangi and Denver Art Museum’s Architecture and Design Curator Darrin Alfred in a discussion about creative voice and process in this dynamic industry.
Co-chairs of Luncheon by Design are Rachelle Folsom, Koya Nyangi and Morris Price. The event will be co-presented by Sarah Anschutz, Neiman Marcus and Amanda J. Precourt. Additional support for this signature event includes leadership sponsors Benjamin Moore and John Brooks Inc., and media sponsor 5280 Home. Proceeds from the event will benefit acquisitions for the architecture and design collection at the Denver Art Museum.
Luncheon by Design will take place April 26,11:30 a.m., at the Denver Art Museum. Tickets start at $150 and tables and other packages are available. For further details, please visit
www.denverartmuseum.org/luncheonbydesign
.
Uncorked
Kicking off the summer season is the museum’s annual Uncorked dinner and auction on Friday, June 9, celebrating art, wine and community. This festive evening is beloved for its inspired food-and-drink pairings and lively entertainment indoors and out. Proceeds from this year’s Uncorked will support the museum’s in-community art access programs, including the Creative Caravan, a new initiative bringing creative experiences to audiences in metro Denver and beyond.
Funds from the Uncorked event table sales and silent auction will support the Creative Caravan’s launch in summer 2023, which builds on the museum’s successful in-community programs for youth and families, including Art Lives Here/El Arte Vive Aquí and Creativity Kits.
Art Lives Here/ El Arte Vive Aquí brings museum-quality objects and educational programming into schools, libraries and community centers across the metro area. Creativity Kits, which bring art supplies and creative project directly to intergenerational audiences and were developed to connect with the community and one another during the pandemic, continue to meet an ongoing community need for access to creative projects and programming with key museum partners in the region.
“The Denver Art Museum’s in-community programs are holistic—not just engaging children but teachers and families as well,” said Heather Nielsen, Chief Learning & Engagement Officer at the DAM. “It is crucial for museums to operate within their broader communities. Programs like the Creative Caravan are designed to spark creativity and use the arts to forge important connections between people. We look forward to continuing to build those bridges back to the museum.”
Wine is at the center of the Uncorked experience, with tastings hosted by featured wineries and guest vintners. Along with these featured wineries, Molly’s Spirits will pair wine with every course of the seasonal menu. A truly unique silent auction will expand the experience with more than 100 lots offering collectible wines, extraordinary experiences and limited-edition artworks. The silent auction launches online June 1 and closes at 9 p.m. the night of the event.
Co-chairs include museum trustee Pat Cortez and Manuel Martinez, trustee Lisë Gander and Andy Main, and Becky and Brian Schaub, supported by a committee of museum patrons and partners. Uncorked is presented by UMB and Molly’s Spirits and supported by media sponsor Colorado Homes & Lifestyles
. The event begins at the museum at 6:30 p.m. on June 9. Individual tickets start at $400, with additional table and package options available. Please visit www.denverartmuseum.com/uncorked
.
About the Denver Art Museum
The Denver Art Museum is an educational, nonprofit resource that sparks creative thinking and expression through transformative experiences with art. Its mission is to enrich lives by sparking creative thinking and expression. Its holdings reflect the city and region—and provide invaluable ways for the community to learn about cultures from around the world. Metro residents support the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD), a unique funding source serving hundreds of metro Denver arts, culture and scientific organizations. For museum information, visit www.denverartmuseum.org
or call 720-865-5000.
