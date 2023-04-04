Denver Art Museum Celebrates Sneaker Culture and Wine at Luncheon by Design and Uncorked

Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you.

Signature springtime events highlight creativity to support museum collections & programs

The Denver Art Museum (DAM) will present its two anticipated fundraising events this spring and summer, with programming that celebrates contemporary design at Luncheon by Design and wine appreciation at Uncorked.

Luncheon by Design has been Denver’s not-to-be-missed fundraising event since its inception in 2009, drawing designers, creatives, artists and design lovers across the community in support of the museum and its architecture and design collection. Taking place April 26 at the museum, this year’s Luncheon by Design will celebrate the artistry and entrepreneurialism of sneaker design and designers, highlighting the iconic collaborations that have fused the worlds of athletics, celebrity, fashion and art.

“From function to fashion, many of the iconic sneakers that started on the court, have landed themselves firmly in mainstream pop culture and fashion history.” said Darrin Alfred, Curator of Architecture and Design at the DAM. “Sneakers have become part of design culture and are worthy of in-depth dialogue.”

Sneaker designers and aficionados alike will enjoy the program, which includes Elizabeth Semmelhack, Director and Senior Curator of the Bata Shoe Museum, who will give a keynote presentation focused on the creators and brands whose designs capture today’s zeitgeist, and collaborations that have cemented sneakers into popular culture. Additional speakers include designer Yohance Joseph Lacour, stylist Koya Nyangi and Denver Art Museum’s Architecture and Design Curator Darrin Alfred in a discussion about creative voice and process in this dynamic industry.

Co-chairs of Luncheon by Design are Rachelle Folsom, Koya Nyangi and Morris Price. The event will be co-presented by Sarah Anschutz, Neiman Marcus and Amanda J. Precourt. Additional support for this signature event includes leadership sponsors Benjamin Moore and John Brooks Inc., and media sponsor 5280 Home. Proceeds from the event will benefit acquisitions for the architecture and design collection at the Denver Art Museum.

Luncheon by Design will take place April 26,11:30 a.m., at the Denver Art Museum. Tickets start at $150 and tables and other packages are available. For further details, please visit