Earth Day Fort Collins Slated for April 22 at Civic Center Park

Get informed, inspired and involved at Earth Day Fort Collins 2023

The Sustainable Living Association (SLA) will present Earth Day Fort Collins on Saturday, April 22, from 11 am-5 pm at Civic Center Park, 201 Laporte Ave in downtown Fort Collins. This annual event will offer a combination of engaging activities and events for the entire family featuring over 60 informational booths, demonstrations, E-vehicle ride & drive, live music, speakers, food trucks, a beer garden, a farmers market, and a kids area with a face painter, nature activities and art.

This year, the collaboration with the City of Fort Collins continues to provide interactive and educational opportunities for attendees to learn about the Climate Action Plan and how to participate. Admission is free, and attendees are asked to donate nonperishable food items to the Food Bank for Larimer County.

Fort Collins-based environmental organization Trees, Water & People (TWP) will celebrate their 25th anniversary at the event by presenting diverse and inspiring programming on the stage throughout the day. Live acoustic music and world rhythms between presentations will bring a festive vibe to keep everyone engaged and moving.

Before the events on the stage, there will be a grounding all-level yoga class in the park that will focus on our connection to nature and the elements, using our breath and movement to cultivate mindfulness and gratitude for the earth. Bring your mat and a refillable water bottle.

There will be a large focus on youth voices and involvement this year. Winners of the “Our Future, Our Voice” Youth Writing Competition will read and perform their work onstage to begin the event.

There will also be an art exhibit presented by The Lyric, with climate change-focused artworks from the ReGeneration Youth Art Project, created by K-12 students from Poudre and Thompson School Districts.

We are honored to have the support of the Fort Fund Grant and the Bohemian Community Event Fund Award. These organizations help us to spread the word as a nonprofit and help us to enhance the impact the Sustainable Living Association can have on businesses and community members in Fort Collins.

Earth Day Fort Collins allows attendees to learn what area businesses, non-profits, and the local government do to support this global environmental effort and how citizens can get involved. We encourage everyone to get to the event by alternative means to keep our help reduce our carbon footprint.