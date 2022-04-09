Easter Events Springing Up All Over Northern Colorado This Season

Jonson Kuhn | North Forty News

Easter: you know it, you love it, you want more of it? Well, then my friends, you’re in luck because NOCO has you covered with one spectacular Easter event after another!

Join Fort Collins Marketplace on Saturday, April 9 from noon to 2 pm for an Easter egg hunt unlike any other you’ve ever seen or are likely to ever experience again! Get those Easter baskets ready and head out to the merchant’s stores because all participating merchants will be handing out filled eggs while supplies last. They’ll also feature face painting, balloon twisting, Easter Bunny visits, and Easter crafts. Come out and enjoy this FREE event to kick off the Spring season.

Still not enough? Okay, well, what about the Fort Collins KOA from around the way? They’re inviting you to celebrate Easter camping style with the Fort Collins/Lakeside KOA Holiday Event! This is going on through the weekend of April 15 – 17 and they’ll first be kicking things off with their 5K Run the Lake Series – Bunny Run; T-shirt and Swag Bag included in the race fee and the proceeds benefit KOA Care Camps. The weekend events will feature duck races, jellybean counting contests, movies, train rides, and egg dyeing, as well. Saturday night will host a ham dinner for the campground and campfire social with s’mores, followed by Sunday morning which offers pictures with the Easter Bunny and an annual egg hunt with pizza & pancakes available, as well.

I know, I know, you’re still not satisfied! So, then what about taking a little trip over to Library Park in Fort Collins at 207 Peterson Street on Saturday, April 16 from 11 am to 2 pm for a FREE Easter Egg Hunt and community food bank drive??? You’re asked to bring a non-perishable food item to support local food banks if you’re able. There will be treat-filled Easter Eggs for the kids to have fun hunting.

Maybe you won’t be in Fort Collins but Wellington instead? No worries because you’ve still got options with the Warbonnet Farms Spring Fun Fest, located in a beautiful established apple orchard just north of Wellington. They’ll be featuring egg decorating, an egg hunt, a pinata, coffee trucks through Lazy Dane Coffee, lunch, and More! Events open at noon and the egg hunt begins at 1 pm. They’ll have a corn pit open to play in, as well as interaction with sweet KuneKune Pigs; plenty of photo ops! Lunch will be available for purchase, as well as farm-fresh goods… jams, jellies, fruit butter, honey, eggs, and baked treats. For more details, you’re asked to follow on IG or FB as this event is said to fill up fast! $5 donation per person.

Loveland, you say? Not a problem; The Ranch Events Complex has you taken care of with a huge craft show on April 15 & 16, which is said to be Colorado’s biggest egg toss & egg hunt…maybe ever in the history of mankind! The exact times are 2 pm to 7 pm on April 15 and 9 am to 4 pm on April 16. Vendor spaces are still available. For more information and to apply to become a vendor contact sonshineshows@yahoo.com or visit www.sonshineshows.com.

Greeley and/or Windsor??? It’s all good! In Greeley, you’re invited to join the Westview Church of Christ at 4151 W. 20th Street from 10 am to 1 pm for a free Easter egg hunt for the entire family, or just smaller portions of the family, any variation or grouping is welcome! And as for Windsor, keep this on the down-low, but rumor has it that on April 15 “the” Easter Bunny will be stopping by to celebrate their 15th Annual Easter Eggstravaganza! You’re asked to join the Windsor Community Recreation Center in search of eggs in the water during their egg splash in the indoor pool. You can also take part in their traditional egg hunt in the gym and also enjoy open gym activities, games, and a chance to win door prizes with your kid or kiddos. Open gym activities will be from 10 am to noon and the egg hunts will start at approximately 10:15 am You’re asked to please register for your desired wave preference and choose only one wave in which to participate. The age range for this event is 3-5. 10:15 am (Wave 1 – Pool), 10:45 am (Wave 2 – Pool), 11:15 am (Wave 3 – Pool) 11:45 am (Wave 4 – Gym, Non-Swimmers).

If none of these events tickle your fancy, don’t stress because each town still has plenty more events to offer, so feel free to check out the event calendar for yourself and see if one or more of these NOCO Easter celebrations is up your preferred alley!