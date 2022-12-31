Festival of Lights Celebration Brightens Downtown Loveland

Winter Wonderlights expands to Downtown Loveland

Loveland’s beloved and breathtaking Winter Wonderlights extravaganza is expanding. A new downtown extension of the original (based at Chapungu Sculpture Park at Centerra) opened to the public on Friday, November 18, enhancing the annual Festival of Lights. Winter Wonderlights Downtown will feature many of the highlights you’ll find at Chapungu, plus some additions.

“The Festival of Lights Celebration is always a joyful and entertaining event in Downtown Loveland. We are excited to be adding some new attracts this year and we welcome the community to come visit, enjoy all our downtown has to offer, and get into the holiday spirit!” said Sean Hawkins, Executive Director of the Loveland Downtown District.

The ceremonial kick-off for the Festival of Lights and Winter Wonderlights Downtown was November 18. The celebration also marked the debut of holiday lighting that will illuminate several blocks of downtown through February 2023.